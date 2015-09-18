© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Harvard Honors Scientific Researchers With Ig Nobels

Published September 18, 2015 at 7:06 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. The annual Ig Nobels honor achievements in scientific research. Get it, ignoble, the kind of things that make you go, huh? This year, a study about huh was a winner. Three linguists were honored for proving that huh is used in pretty much every language on Earth. Another winner probably used some words a bit stronger than huh. He created a pain scale for bee bites by letting himself get stung some 200 times. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.