Food Chains Look To Alcoholic Beverages To Attract Customers

Published September 16, 2015 at 7:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. America is becoming New Orleans, the city where any random store also sells beer. In Chicago, a Taco Bell will soon offer wine. A Taco Bell in San Francisco will offer beer. Some Starbucks locations are selling wine and beer. And Eastern Michigan University will sell beer at this Saturday's college game. Not to be outdone, a quirk in state law means that people in Colorado today can sell marijuana tax-free. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.