The Latest Installment: When Criminals Mistakenly Text Cops

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This has been happening for years. Years ago, I noticed a news story about somebody wanting to buy or sell drugs and sending a text message to a cop by mistake. It's happened multiple times. We've mentioned it on the air, and people keep doing it. Police say the latest perpetrator is William Lamberson of Fla., who is accused of texting a Martin County narcotics captain. Police made the arrest and also informed him he had the wrong number. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.