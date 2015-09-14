Judge Refuses To Stop Name Change For New York College

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

An upstate New York college has a new name. It has been Paul Smith's College. The school will rename itself after Joan Weill, the philanthropist who has pledged $20 million. The college needs the money and will now be called Joan Weill-Paul Smith's College. Some alumni tried to block this change and hold onto the school tradition of being named after the family of a benefactor from an earlier generation. [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In the audio of this story, we say Paul Smith's College in New York changed its name to Joan Weill-Paul Smith's College. In fact, school officials say, the name wasn't changed. A judge ruled against a group of alumni that filed a petition to block the change, but the state Supreme Court has yet to rule on the challenge.]