Hungary Seals Its Border, As EU Meets On Migrant Crisis

1 of 7 — A migrant child crosses the border from Serbia near Roszke, Hungary, on Monday as refugees sped through the Balkans by train, bus and taxi, racing to beat a border crackdown promised by Hungary's right-wing government.

A migrant child crosses the border from Serbia near Roszke, Hungary, on Monday as refugees sped through the Balkans by train, bus and taxi, racing to beat a border crackdown promised by Hungary's right-wing government.