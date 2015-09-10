© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Chess Player Spotted Blinking Excessively Ejected For Cheating

Published September 10, 2015 at 7:21 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A player at a chess tournament in Italy may have figured out a creative way to cheat - Morse code. A referee thought low-ranked Arcangelo Ricciardi was winning a little too much. Then he noticed Ricciardi blinking and holding his hand under his armpit. He was bounced from the tournament, accused of using a hidden camera and blinking Morse code with someone outside. Ricciardi denies cheating, saying yoga made him a better player. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.