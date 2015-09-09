Mexican Broadcaster Uses Trump's Words To Blast U.S. In Soccer Match Promo

Mexican broadcaster Azteca took some shots at the U.S. men's soccer team this week with a little video editing — and Donald Trump.

Azteca created a promo for the upcoming U.S. versus Mexico match that spliced snippets from Trump's controversial remarks about Mexican immigrants with footage of the U.S. team losing to the Mexican side.

In the ad, an electric guitar wails "The Star-Spangled Banner" in the background as the Republican presidential candidate says things like "we don't have victories anymore" and "the American dream is dead." Meanwhile, a video montage plays of Mexican players scoring goals, frustrated U.S. players and disappointed American fans.

The ad is meant to target the U.S. team, but it also takes a few shots at Trump. The most obvious of these jabs comes when Trump is shown saying "when Mexico sends it's people, they don't send the best," followed by footage of Giovani Dos Santos signing with the Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy this year. Dos Santos, a player on the Mexican national team, is widely considered to be one of the top players in the MLS.

The winning team of the Oct. 10 match in Pasadena, Calif., will move on to represent the CONCACAF region in the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia. The U.S. has the edge in recent meetings between the two teams; the last three world cup qualifiers on U.S. soil were all 2-0 victories for the U.S.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.