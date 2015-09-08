New England Patriots Fan Antagonizes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Earlier, we told you the story of a New England Patriots fan named Richard Pate. He hired a pilot and flew a banner over NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's summer home in Maine. He advised Goodell to, quote, "jet home to New York." He was angry that Goodell had suspended Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the Deflategate scandal. Well, Pate is back at it again, this time after a judge threw out Brady's suspension. The new banner up in the sky asked, Roger G., feeling a little deflated? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.