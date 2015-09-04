Champion Shearer Saves Hugely Overgrown Sheep

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's worth Googling Chris the sheep to get a look at his astounding size. He was as big as a refrigerator when spotted roaming wild in the Australian bush. Half his weight was wool that hadn't been sheared since he got separated from his flock years ago. A concerned hiker alerted the SPCA and then Australia's national champion sheep shearer, Ian Elkins, came to the rescue. He sheared off nearly 90 pounds of wool - or about 30 merino wool sweaters. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.