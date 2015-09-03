Canadian Woman Gets Her Stolen Car Back And Then Some

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A Canadian woman got a break. Police in Calgary found her stolen car and said she could pick it up once they finished a forensics investigation - must have been some investigation. When she got the car, Courtney Pickering found a knife and a bag of cocaine and a crack pipe where her 3-year-old usually sits. The man at the impound told her to just throw that stuff on the ground, and that is when she noticed the gun that was hidden under the seat. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.