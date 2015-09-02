© 2021
Fake Cop Tries To Pull Over Real Police Officer

Published September 2, 2015 at 7:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A Virginia driver saw flashing police lights in his mirror, but nothing was what it seemed. A teenager was impersonating an officer using blue lights. Unfortunately, the fake cop had chosen to pull over a real off-duty cop. The real cop suspected the fake cop, so he didn't stop. Instead the off-duty cop called the on-duty police, and the real officers pulled over the fake officer who was trying to pull over the real one.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Who's on first? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.