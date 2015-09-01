© 2021
We All Scream For Slower Melting Ice Cream

Published September 1, 2015 at 6:39 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Our heat wave here in Southern California - 104 degrees - has left a lot of ice-cream-cone-clutching kids crying. But soon the sun will have a harder time ruining that frozen treat. University of Edinburgh scientists are developing ice cream that almost doesn't melt. It's based on a protein that binds together fat droplets and air bubbles to keep it frozen long enough to eat which also sounds like a cure for brain freeze. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.