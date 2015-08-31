Kanye Is Running For President And One Other Must-Watch VMA Moment

In case you didn't stay up late to watch the MTV Video Music Awards, there are really only two moments that matter.

They'll be the talk of the water cooler today, so you might as well take a look. Here are the two moments that matter:

1. After receiving the Video Vanguard award, the rapper Kanye West delivered a 13-minute soliloquy in which he sorta, kinda apologized for his past behavior and then he got ahead of the news cycle by announcing he's running for president in 2020.

2. Perhaps the most controversial moment came when Nicki Minaj accepted her award for Best Hip-Hop Video for her song Anaconda. Minaj called out fellow pop star Miley Cyrus for comments she made during an interview with The New York Times. It resulted in the Giphy-est moment of the night. (EW has an extensive write-up of the beef, if you care for some background.)

