125 Classified Messages In Latest Batch Of Clinton Emails

The latest batch of Hillary Clinton's emails from her time as secretary of state contains 125 the government now considers "confidential," the State Department said.

"We stand by our contention that the information we've upgraded was not marked 'classified' at the time the emails were sent," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Monday in a press briefing.

Seven-thousand pages of emails are expected to be released around 9 pm ET Monday night. That's the largest group of emails so far since May, when the State Department began court-ordered monthly releases of Clinton's messages in response to a public-records request.

"Confidential" is considered the lowest level of classification. Those messages will be redacted.

Clinton used a private email server while she was Secretary of State. Late last year, she gave the State Department 55,000 pages of emails she deemed work-related.

