Can You Use That In A Sentence? Dictionary Adds New Words

Oxford Dictionaries has added a slew of new words, and let's just say these awesomesauce entries will have you fangirling. Rly.

Many entries are food-related:

fast-casual, adj.: denoting or relating to a type of high-quality self-service restaurant offering dishes that are prepared to order and more expensive than those available in a typical fast-food restaurant

cakeage, n.: (informal) a charge made by a restaurant for serving a cake they have not supplied themselves

beer o'clock, n.: an appropriate time of day for starting to drink beer

hangry, adj.: (informal) bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger

wine o'clock, n.: an appropriate time of day for starting to drink wine

snackable, adj.: (of online content) designed to be read, viewed, or otherwise engaged with briefly and easily

barbacoa, n.: (in Mexican cooking) beef, lamb, or other meat that has slowly been cooked with seasonings, typically shredded as a filling in tacos, burritos, etc.

cupcakery, n.: a bakery that specializes in cupcakes

Two involve the word "sauce":

awesomesauce, adj.: (US informal) extremely good; excellent

weak sauce, n.: (US informal) something that is of a poor or disappointing standard or quality

Several harken to recent political and social developments:

Brexit, n.: a term for the potential or hypothetical departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union

Grexit, n.: a term for the potential withdrawal of Greece from the eurozone (the economic region formed by those countries in the European Union that use the euro as their national currency)

deradicalization, n.: the action or process of causing a person with extreme views to adopt more moderate positions on political or social issues

Mx, n.: a title used before a person's surname or full name by those who wish to avoid specifying their gender or by those who prefer not to identify themselves as male or female

microaggression, n.: a statement, action, or incident regarded as an instance of indirect, subtle, or unintentional discrimination against members of a marginalized group such as a racial or ethnic minority

social justice warrior, n.: (informal, derogatory) a person who expresses or promotes socially progressive views

swatting, n.: (US informal) the action or practice of making a hoax call to the emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address

fat-shame, v.: cause (someone judged to be fat or overweight) to feel humiliated by making mocking or critical comments about their size

As to be expected, a handful are tech-related:

butt dial, v.: (US informal) inadvertently call (someone) on a mobile phone in one's rear trouser pocket

blockchain, n.: a digital ledger in which transactions made in bitcoin or another cryptocurrency are recorded chronologically and publicly

Redditor, n.: a registered user of the website Reddit

pocket dial, v.: inadvertently call (someone) on a mobile phone in one's pocket, as a result of pressure being accidentally applied to a button or buttons on the phone

pwnage, n.: (informal) (especially in video gaming) the action or fact of utterly defeating an opponent or rival

spear phishing, n.: the fraudulent practice of sending emails ostensibly from a known or trusted sender in order to induce targeted individuals to reveal confidential information

And many are just silly:

bants (also bantz), pl. n.: (Brit. informal) playfully teasing or mocking remarks exchanged with another person or group; banter

brain fart, n.: (informal) a temporary mental lapse or failure to reason correctly

butthurt, adj.: (US informal) overly or unjustifiably offended or resentful

cat cafe, n.: a café or similar establishment where people pay to interact with cats housed on the premises

fatberg, n.: a very large mass of solid waste in a sewerage system, consisting especially of congealed fat and personal hygiene products that have been flushed down toilets

fur baby, n.: a person's dog, cat, or other furry pet animal

kayfabe, n.: (US informal) (in professional wrestling) the fact or convention of presenting staged performances as genuine or authentic

MacGyver, v.: (US informal) make or repair (an object) in an improvised or inventive way, making use of whatever items are at hand

manic pixie dream girl, n.: (especially in film) a type of female character depicted as vivacious and appealingly quirky, whose main purpose within the narrative is to inspire a greater appreciation for life in a male protagonist

manspreading, n.: the practice whereby a man, especially one travelling on public transport, adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat or seats

mic drop, n.: (informal, chiefly US) an instance of deliberately dropping or tossing aside one's microphone at the end of a performance or speech one considers to have been particularly impressive

mkay, excl.: (informal, chiefly US) non-standard spelling of OK, representing an informal pronunciation (typically used at the end of a statement to invite agreement, approval, or confirmation)

rage-quit, v.: (informal) angrily abandon an activity or pursuit that has become frustrating, especially the playing of a video game

rando, n.: (informal) a person one does not know, especially one regarded as odd, suspicious, or engaging in socially inappropriate behaviour

NBD, n.: (abbreviation) short for no big deal

Here at the Two-Way, we challenged ourselves and our colleagues to see who could use the most new additions in a single sentence. Here are the results:

Colin Dwyer — 12

Mkay, randos, I'll skip the bants and keep this glanceable (or snackable, because I'm also hangry) because it's almost wine o'clock: Bruhs, don't get butthurt, but it's probably best to quit your manspreading, that old weaksauce microaggression.

Laura Wagner — 19

If you're having a bad day because you rage-quit your job after you were pwned by your butthurt boss and then you got hangry for some barbacoa on the bus while some swole rando was manspreading next to you, try to neutralize your bitch face, chalk it up to an NBD, be glad it's almost beer o'clock and think happy thoughts about what awesomesauce, melty, cheffy, snackable treat you're going to MacGyver up when you get home to the cat cafe where you live with your fur babies.

Camila Domonoske — 20

I rage-quit the cat cafe after a rando normcore dude manspreading into my otherwise shareable selfies started acting like I was his manic pixie dream girl, throwing all this weak-sauce bants my way despite my bitch face, so I MacGyvered my way out of there by fashioning an abso-bloody-lutely awesomesauce cat toy out of the detritus in my purse, and throwing it on him so he was tackled by fur babies and I was out of there like the Grexit, so: pwned (though he was kind of adorkable and if I was less hangry we mighta worked out — maybe I'll invite him to the cupcakery for something snackable next time?)

Bill Chappell — 25

We don't wanna go all social justice warrior here, but microaggressions abound these day and age — and we're not just talking about randos who get butthurt over a butt dial (or a brain fart); we're thinking about those other randos: the ones manspreading in crowded waiting rooms; the ones saying "mkay" to actual courtesy; the ones who bring their fur baby everywhere, like life's a string of fast-casual cat cafes; the hangry ones who fat-shame you when they see that bag from the cupcakery; and we're saying it's time for the habit of treating people like meeple to make its Grexit and for people to stop the pwnage — and that's no kayfabe, bruh (sorry this isn't glanceable; just think of this reminder as snackable — but not skippable — and if it helps us be bruhs again, remember this: whether it's wine- or beer o'clock, we never bring the weak sauce).

Lauren Hodges — 26

Hey bruh, NBD and I don't want to bants or act all butthurt, but I will straight-up rage-quit our lease over your fur-baby, who is rly not awesomesauce, despite your repeated attempts to mansplain its resting bitch face as "pensive," or its constant theft of my frozen barbacoa burritos because it was hangry and craving something melty even though you get all cheffy for it three times a day, or its butt-dialing my ex because you didn't see my phone sitting there while you were getting it to kayfabe all over the table for your rando friends, or my swole eyes being from my constant celebrations of beer o'clock and wine o'clock because we both know that dog manspreads all over my pillows when I'm not home, so stop with your weak sauce deradicalization and attempts to make this a skippable topic and by the way, you might want to get it to stop chewing my shoes before it gets hit on the head with this mic drop, mkay?

We have a winner. Congrats, Lauren!

Now it's your turn. Use the comments section to craft sentences containing as many of the newly added words as possible. We've highlighted some of the best in a new post.

