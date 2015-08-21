Shooting Range To Add Restaurant That Sells Alcohol

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. One of America's great magazines is called Garden and Gun. In that spirit, a Daytona Beach, Fla., business could be called Weapons and Whiskey. The city approved a plan for an indoor shooting range to expand its business. It will add a restaurant that sells alcohol. The owner tells WFTV no guns will be allowed in the restaurant, and people who've been drinking are banned from the range. He wants people to shoot first and have a beer later. It's MORNING EDITION.