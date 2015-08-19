© 2021
Wanting An Edge, Beer 'Enthusiast' Steals Bottle Caps

Published August 19, 2015 at 7:44 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of serious players in a contest. A German beer company offered points toward prizes. Some bottle caps are winners. Others say sorry, try again. Those who lose can at least drown their sorrows in beer. Somebody broke into a store, though, and starting removing bottle caps, then opened more. They opened 1,200 beer bottles, made off with the winning bottle caps and apparently did not drink a single drop of beer. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.