Savvy Intern Finds Way To Make Chipotle's Burrito Bigger

An intern at apartmentlist.com wanted to increase the size of his burrito at Chipotle, and he discovered some secrets. First, order a burrito bowl, not a burrito, and get tortillas on the side. Also when you ask for two meats, they split them up but give a bigger overall portion. Same goes for when you get two different kinds of rice and beans. The intern weighed the ingredients back at the office and - voila - he got a burrito 86 percent bigger.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.