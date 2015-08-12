Nik Wallenda Completes Historic Tightrope Walk In Wisconsin

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We're walking a tightrope this morning - true or not, nothing like what Nik Wallenda did. He's the daredevil who walked across Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon. Now he has taken on the Wisconsin State Fair. Sounds tame, until you consider the nearly 1,600 feet of wire strung 10 stories high. It was Wallenda's longest tightrope walk ever. And another challenge already has him fired up. He told a local Fox News Channel that he hopes to one day walk over an active volcano.