RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Consider the subtleness of the sea, how it's most dreaded creatures glide underwater treacherously hidden beneath the loveliest tints of azure - so wrote Herman Melville in Moby Dick. But there was no dread yesterday on a tourist boat in the blue waters off the coast of Australia when a rare white humpback whale emerged. One dazzled tourist told local news it was just traveling along, cool as a cucumber, white as snow. It's "Morning Edition".