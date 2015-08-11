© 2021
Tourists Off Australia's Coast Spot Rare Albino Whale

Published August 11, 2015 at 7:18 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Consider the subtleness of the sea, how it's most dreaded creatures glide underwater treacherously hidden beneath the loveliest tints of azure - so wrote Herman Melville in Moby Dick. But there was no dread yesterday on a tourist boat in the blue waters off the coast of Australia when a rare white humpback whale emerged. One dazzled tourist told local news it was just traveling along, cool as a cucumber, white as snow. It's "Morning Edition". Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.