Patriots Fan Interrupts Goodell's Vacation With Message In The Sky

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the latest news on deflate-gate. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been suspended, accused of playing a role in taking air out of footballs. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell upheld that suspicion, which caused one Patriots fan to take to the air. Richard Pate of Maine hired a pilot to fly over the commissioner's summer vacation home with a banner reading, jet home to New York. Mr. Pate refused to say how much he paid for this, but insisted it was worth it. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.