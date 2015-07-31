© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

People Who Text While Walking Develop Protective Shuffle

Published July 31, 2015 at 6:52 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Someone walking down the street with eyes and thumbs fixed on a smartphone does look a lot like an accident waiting to happen. But a new study finds that text-walkers have developed a protective shuffle, going 25 percent slower than the flow and high-stepping over curbs. Researchers call it adopting a protective gait pattern. Though one city in Belgium is offering a different form of protection - special lanes just for text-walkers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.