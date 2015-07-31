Here's How To Identify Sounds You Hear In Nature

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Thanks to smartphones, you rarely have to strain anymore to remember the name of a song. Start up a phone app. Hold your device by the radio or a restaurant speaker. And the app will usually recognize the song.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now NPR News can offer a similar service for sounds from nature. Think about the sounds in your backyard.

(SOUNDBITE OF CRICKETS CHIRPING)

MONTAGNE: Crickets, I think.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOGS HOWLING)

INSKEEP: Oh, some kind of dog - maybe coyotes.

MONTAGNE: Well, how about this one?

(SOUNDBITE OF ANIMAL MOANING)

INSKEEP: That's some backyard you've got there, Renee.

MONTAGNE: Whatever you hear, we can help you identify it.

INSKEEP: Next time you're in your backyard, take out your smartphone or some other recording device, and capture the sound of the animals.

MONTAGNE: Send the file to nprcrowdsource@npr.org, and use the subject line, Decoding Nature. That's the name of our new series with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

INSKEEP: Scientists will identify the exact species of animal you are hearing. You need to include your full name and where you live.

And to learn more about the project, follow the hash tag, #decodenature on Twitter.