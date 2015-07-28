© 2021
Postal Carrier Convicted Of Delivering Illegal Packages Of Pot

Published July 28, 2015 at 7:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The U.S. Postal Service is still adapting to a world with fewer paper letters. Its new role includes Sunday delivery of Amazon packages. It's not supposed to include the innovation by a postal carrier in Maryland. The federal jury convicted Takisha Cole of making marijuana deliveries. A dealer paid Cole to pick up the pot mailed from elsewhere and pass it off to this Maryland man. Her payments were, of course, left for her in a mailbox. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.