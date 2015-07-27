Florida Man Wins Hemingway Look-A-Like Contest

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of persistence. It's set in Key West, once the home of Ernest Hemingway and the setting for his novel, "To Have And Have Not." Every year, the island throws a party for Hemingway's birthday. That party includes the Papa Hemingway Look-Alike Contest. And for 15 years, Floridian Charlie Boice competed. Finally, his beard was white enough, and on the 15th try, he won, beating a field that included the husband of celebrity cook Paula Dean.