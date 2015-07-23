© 2021
Things Not To Pack When Flying: Smoke Grenades, Bottle Rockets, Knives

Published July 23, 2015 at 5:39 AM EDT

When packing for a trip, you have that moment of wondering if security will let you carry on that item.

We're not sure what that moment was like for Mitchell Crawford.

Airport security in Baltimore went through Mr. Crawford's luggage.

They found smoke grenades and bottle rockets. And rope cutters. And several knives. Also a folding saw. And a hatchet.

Mr. Crawford is now under arrest, though he told police he simply meant to use the items while camping.

