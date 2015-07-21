In Transylvania, Donating Blood Will Get You Concert Tickets

An electro-dance festival in Romania "vants to suck your blood."

Concert-goers will get free or discounted tickets for donating blood for transfusions.

Organizers aim to raise awareness about donating in a country where less than 2 percent of people give blood.

The Festival is being held in Transylvania, home of Dracula. Let's hope the Count doesn't make an appearance looking for music from the children of the night.

