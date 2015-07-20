© 2021
WATCH: Comedian Interrupts FIFA News Conference By Throwing Wads Of Cash

By Eyder Peralta
Published July 20, 2015 at 9:55 AM EDT
Comedian Simon Brodkin throws cash at FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter during a press conference at the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters on Monday in Zurich, Switzerland.
In hip-hop terms, the British comedian Simon Brodkin, who is widely known as Lee Nelson, one of his characters, made it rain at a FIFA press conference in Zurich on Monday.

First, he placed a stack of money in front of FIFA President Sepp Blatter and then he appeared to make a reference to the corruption scandal that has rocked soccer's world governing body.

Blatter called for his security people and when security guards began to escort Brodkin out, he threw a wad of cash — they looked like real dollar bills — in the air.

Blatter, who has not been directly implicated in allegations that FIFA officials took millions of dollars in bribes from potential World Cup hosts, looked horrified.

We've covered the news of conference in a separate post. But here is video:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
