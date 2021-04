Even before the Greek parliament voted to approve a new bailout deal that includes tough — and controversial — austerity measures, protesters took the streets in Athens.

The demonstrators carried signs and chanted slogans opposing the bailout deal. As the debate heated up in Parliament and the sun set on Greece's capital, the protests turned violent.

We'll let the pictures tell the story:

Emilio Morenatti / AP / Anti-austerity demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in central Athens on Wednesday. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faced a revolt in his left-wing party and workers' called for strikes ahead of a vote in Parliament.

Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP/Getty Images / Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends a session of Parliament in Athens, on Wednesday.

Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP/Getty Images / Protesters stand in front of thre Greek parliament in Athens during an anti-austerity protest on Wednesday.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / An anti-austerity protester pushes away a tear gas canister thrown by riot police during clashes in Athens on Wednesday.