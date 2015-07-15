Clearer Than Bureacratese: Airport Official Replies To Politician In Klingon

Maj po.

That was "good morning" in Klingon, the fictional language from "Star Trek."

You'd have to be able to speak the language in order to understand a recent statement from a government spokesperson in Wales.

When Darren Miller, an opposition politician, asked about possible UFO sightings at an airport, the spokesperson responded — in Klingon — that her boss would reply in due course.

Millar told the BBC this confirmed his suspicion — that members of government were from another planet.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.