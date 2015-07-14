© 2021
Legal Name Change? Facebook Still Won't Let You Be Maj. Major Major Major

Published July 14, 2015 at 5:23 AM EDT

Facebook has been cracking down on fake names, and recently went after Jemma Rogers, who set up an account as "Jemmaroid Von Laalaa" in 2008.

Facebook demanded she prove it's her name, so she tried to Photoshop "Jemmaroid" onto her bank cards.

Facebook didn't buy it, so she legally changed her name to "Jemmaroid Von Laalaa."

Facebook still wouldn't budge, but say they're "looking into the matter."

