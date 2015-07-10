Defense Rests In Aurora, Colo., Theater Shooting Case

The defense for James Holmes, accused of the Aurora, Colo., theater shooting, has rested after trying to prove he was insane at the time of the 2012 attack that killed 12 people and injured 70.

Holmes' attorneys had argued their client was in the midst of a psychotic episode at the time of the July 20, 2012, incident.

Two psychiatrists who testified for the defense said Holmes was insane, but court-appointed doctors testified Holmes knew the difference between right and wrong. The Associated Press adds:

"In Colorado, prosecutors have the burden of proof in insanity cases. So the defense only needed to raise a reasonable doubt that Holmes was sane."

Holmes did not testify in his own defense. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Closing arguments are expected Tuesday.

