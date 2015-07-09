© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Dismissed Reddit Figure Victoria Taylor Breaks Silence

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published July 9, 2015 at 11:27 AM EDT
Victoria Taylor's note on Reddit

Victoria Taylor, famous for her role in Reddit's popular r/IAmA section, has broken the silence over her dismissal that prompted an insurrection last week in which moderators shut down many of the site's most popular sections.

Posting on Reddit, Taylor thanked those who rallied to her defense, calling the response "extraordinary."

"I know many of you may be curious about what's next for me, and I'm still figuring that out," she wrote. "However, I can assure you, wherever the road leads, I will live up to the faith you've had in me."

Taylor's note comes just days after Reddit CEO Ellen Pao apologized to users of the popular website, citing a "long history of mistakes" that led to Taylor's dismissal on July 2. Reddit has not publicly said why it let Taylor go, and Taylor's own posting today does little to shed light on what happened.

Reddt's r/IAmA (Ask Me Anything) section draws actors, musicians, President Obama and even NPR reporters to answer questions submitted from the vast community. Taylor's role, as NPR's Steve Mullis reported last week, "was often organizer, mediator and even transcriber for many of the AMAs."

Steve reported that Taylor's sudden departure prompted "moderators of r/IAmA [to] set the section to 'private,' effectively closing it to anyone but the moderators. Once word of Taylor's firing began to spread, moderators of other popular sections (called subreddits) that cover movies, science, gaming and a host of others, also went private, making much of reddit essentially useless to regular site visitors."

Reddit, which is commonly known as "the front page of the Internet," has more than 160 million monthly visitors.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur