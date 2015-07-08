Subway Suspends Ties With Pitchman Jared Fogle

A raid at the home of Subway pitchman Jared Fogle has led to both sides agreeing to suspend their relationship, and put a spotlight on Fogle's ties to the former head of a foundation he created to fight childhood obesity.

Federal and state authorities removed electronics from Fogle's home in suburban Indianapolis in a raid Tuesday, but refused to discuss the nature of the investigation. Fogle's attorney said he was cooperating, adding the Subway pitchman had not been arrested or charged with anything.

Fogle, 37, came to national attention in 2000 by losing nearly 250 pounds, in part, by eating Subway sandwiches. He began appearing in Subway ads that year and became known as the "Subway guy."

In a statement, Subway said the company believed the raid on Fogle's home was "related to a prior investigation." In a subsequent statement, it said both sides "mutually agreed to suspend their relationship." Here's the statement in full:

Subway and Jared Fogle have mutually agreed to suspend their relationship due to the current investigation. Jared continues to cooperate with authorities and he expects no actions to be forthcoming. Both Jared and Subway agree that this was the appropriate step to take.

The raid came after the arrest in May of Russell Taylor, the executive director of The Jared Foundation, on child pornography charges. Fogle, who set up the foundation to combat childhood obesity, said at the time he was cutting all ties with Taylor.

