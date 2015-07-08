© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Police In Russia Encourage Safe Selfies

Published July 8, 2015 at 7:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Safe selfies - that's the latest campaign by police in Russia. They say they're concerned about the number of Russians killed or injured this year while taking selfies, and so they've released this helpful set of guidelines. Don't take selfies while standing on railroad tracks, while climbing roofs or posing with a gun or with a tiger. A police spokeswoman warned Russian citizens that, quote, "the pursuit of likes in social media can put them on the road to death." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.