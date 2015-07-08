Police In Russia Encourage Safe Selfies

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Safe selfies - that's the latest campaign by police in Russia. They say they're concerned about the number of Russians killed or injured this year while taking selfies, and so they've released this helpful set of guidelines. Don't take selfies while standing on railroad tracks, while climbing roofs or posing with a gun or with a tiger. A police spokeswoman warned Russian citizens that, quote, "the pursuit of likes in social media can put them on the road to death."