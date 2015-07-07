Beijing Hosts 'Space Out' Competition

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Oh, hey, I'm David Greene. Sorry I was spacing out there for a second. You know, I probably could've killed it at the International Space Out Competition. It was held on a busy street in Beijing. Eighty contestants had to sit still, oblivious to distraction, for two hours. Judges monitored their movements, composure, even heart rates. Only things like head scratching and nose picking were permitted. I'd love to meet the guy who won - well, probably wouldn't pay any attention to me anyway. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.