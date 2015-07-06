Missing Comma Gets Woman Out Of A Parking Ticket

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It went all the way to an appeals court, then an Ohio woman actually beat a parking ticket with the defense that rested on a comma. The ticket was for parking more than 24 hours in a place that didn't allow a motor vehicle camper. Andrea Cammelleri argued that her motor vehicle - a pickup truck - wasn't a camper. The law should've had a comma between motor vehicle and camper. The judge blamed the missing comma and tossed out the ticket. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.