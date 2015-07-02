© 2021
Despite Short Obit, Doug Led A Full Life

Published July 2, 2015 at 7:21 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. Some people write their own obituaries, like this man in Fargo, N.D. He did not embellish. Doug died - that's all it said. But Doug Legler's daughter told the Fargo Forum that he lived a full life. He was a father and husband, worked as a vending machine repair man and loved to sing. Legler was also a prankster, and he got the last laugh. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.