Distracted Motorist Drives Over Raised Drawbridge

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. From a distance, it could've been a Bond movie. A drawbridge in Palm Beach, Fla., was going up, leaving an ever-widening gap between the two sides. James Montano was crossing the bridge in his SUV and just kept going when the caution arm lowered. He plowed through it and then jumped the gap. But police say James Montano is no James Bond. He was just distracted by his GPS and lucky. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.