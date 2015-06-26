Strap In Seinfeld Fans, Hulu Will Be Keeping You Busy

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

OK, I know what many of you are doing this weekend.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW THEME SONG, "SEINFELD")

GREENE: Binge-watching Seinfeld. The streaming site Hulu released all nine seasons of the '90s sitcom this week, and to celebrate, we asked for your favorite lines from the show.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW THEME SONG, "SEINFELD")

MATTHEW BAUMAN: This is Matthew Bauman (ph) from Cincinnati, Ohio, and my favorite "Seinfeld" scene is George at the airport looking for arrivals and he's just getting no help. He's getting ignored.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SEINFELD")

JASON ALEXANDER: (As George Costanza) It's all departures. I see nothing but departures. Do you know where the arrivals are?

BAUMAN: And so in classic Costanzan frustration, he yells out...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SEINFELD")

ALEXANDER: (As George Costanza) You know, we're living in a society.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW THEME SONG, "SEINFELD")

KYLE WARREN: Hi, I'm Kyle Warren (ph) from Gilbert, Ariz., and my favorite "Seinfeld" line comes from the episode where Kramer is working on a Woody Allen movie. These pretzels are making me thirsty.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SEINFELD")

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS: (As Elaine Benes) Do it like this - these pretzels are making me thirsty.

(LAUGHTER)

JERRY SEINFELD: (As Jerry Seinfeld) No, these pretzels are making me thirsty.

(LAUGHTER)

ALEXANDER: (As George Costanza) These pretzels are making me thirsty.

(LAUGHTER)

BROOK WILMING: My name is Brook Wilming (ph). I'm from Columbus, Ohio., and my favorite line is delivered by Elaine. And they're all in the coffee shop talking about George and Jerry's childhood and when George got a wedgey. And Elaine says boys are sick. And Jerry said, well, what do girls do? And Elaine says...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SEINFELD")

LOUIS-DREYFUS: (As Elaine Benes) We just tease someone till they develop an eating disorder.

(LAUGHTER)

WILMING: I work in a middle school and I use that line to describe to girls how mean they're being all the time. It's so classic.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW THEME SONG, "SEINFELD")

AMANDA LUSKY: This is Amanda Lusky (ph). I'm from Lexington, Ky., and this is my favorite "Seinfeld" line.

(SOUNDBITE OF PHONE RINGING)

LUSKY: (Singing) Believe it or not, George isn't at home so please leave a message at the beep. I must be out or I'd pick up the phone. Where could I be? Believe it or not, I'm not home - beep.

GREENE: Oh, my God, how can a show about nothing be that good? Well, this show is never about nothing. It is MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Our theme music is composed by BJ Leiderman. It was arranged by Jim Pugh. I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.