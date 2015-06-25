Flamingo Gets A New Leg; Goldfish Gone Wild

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Flamingos do need more than one leg to stand on. So when a pink flamingo in Brazil lost its leg, zookeepers got it a prosthetic leg, one the bird can actually tuck under its body - apparently a first. In Canada, environmental officials hope to see the last of goldfish gone wild. They're showing up in storm ponds in Alberta, apparently flushed down toilets by pet owners. And in the wild, the goldfish have grown to be as big as dinner plates. It's MORNING EDITION.