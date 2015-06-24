© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Cat Scares Black Bear Off Porch In Alaska

Published June 24, 2015 at 7:06 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A black bear came across an unlikely foe in Alaska, a cat and a fraidy-cat at that, which is how owner Darlis Elliot describes her pet, Nani. But when a black bear lumbered towards the glass door leading to the porch, Nani crouched down in a stalking position. And when the bear reached the door, Nani turned into a scary cat. She leaped up so fiercely, claws out, the bear fell off the porch trying to get away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.