Skinny Jeans Land Australian Women In The Hospital

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with the skinny on a scary fashion moment. An Australian woman was helping a family member move house while wearing skinny jeans. A medical journal reports she endured, quote, "many hours of squatting while emptying cupboards" then tried to walk home, but her legs swelled. Her feet went numb, and she fell. Rushed to a hospital, the doctors cut off the jeans, and after four days of treatment, she did recover from her wardrobe malfunction. It's MORNING EDITION.