Artist's Roof Causes Panic For Airplane Travelers

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When Mark Gubin realized his art studio was in the flight path of landing airplanes, he decided to greet passengers with a message painted in big letters on his roof - welcome to Cleveland. Problem is, Gubin lives in Milwaukee, near that city's international airport. And while former city council president once said he was causing outrage and panic, the Milwaukee airport has never officially complained. Gubin says he welcomes passengers to the wrong city just to have a little fun.