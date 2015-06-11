© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Older Taco Bell Employees Try To Connect With Millennials

Published June 11, 2015 at 7:14 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Taco Bell has a younger demographic than most fast food franchises, which means constantly trying to figure out what those kids are saying - and what better way than to tap its own millennials? Every week, younger workers provide a new millennial word, though some are lost in translation. Taco Bell's CEO told a group of investors recently about being on cleek, or on point. It's actually on fleek. If that sounds fleek, it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.