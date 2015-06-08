Fake Orca Will Get Another Try To Scare Off Sea Lions

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with an update on an Oregon port overrun by sea lions. Fishermen can't reach their boats. Beach balls and chicken wire haven't deterred the massive creatures. Finally, a life-size fiberglass orca loaned by a whale watching cruise was called in to scare off the sea lions, and it flopped. The fake Willy went belly-up in the wake of a passing boat. But it's still not free. It will be repaired and brought back for round two. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.