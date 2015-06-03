© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

IHOP's Updated Logo Turns That Frown Upside Down

Published June 3, 2015 at 7:05 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The International House of Pancakes has the slogan, come hungry, leave happy, but there's been something off about that. IHOP's logo had a red curve running under the letters, IHOP, upside-down and looking, well, a lot like a frowny face. IHOP's marketing chief told BuzzFeed people don't want negative attitudes with their pancakes. So its new logo has that frown turned upside-down into a big, red grin. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.