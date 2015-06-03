© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

For Swimmers, Facial Hair Can Be A Drag

Published June 3, 2015 at 7:19 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Facial hair can be such a drag. Just ask swimmers who decide not to shave everything off for speed. Beards can slow your time, but maybe no longer. The company Virgin Trains, which sponsors a race in England, has created a new product. It's called the Beard Cap. It's a Lycra swim cap with extra material that wraps up over your chin, cheeks and upper lip, covering beards and mustaches, fulfilling the Olympic motto, faster, higher, stronger, hairier. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.