Snack Food Trail Leads Police In Iowa To Suspected Burglar

Published June 2, 2015 at 7:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Criminals usually try to cover their tracks. This one left a little trail. Police in the college town of Iowa City, Iowa, say they responded to a break-in at a convenience store. They found a shattered window and the culprit nowhere in sight. But the Iowa City Press-Citizen reports they discovered a trail of snack food leading about 300 feet away to 20-year-old Francisco Jacob Munoz. At the end of it, police say his shirt was covered in nacho cheese. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.