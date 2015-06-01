Harriette Thompson Becomes Oldest Female Marathoner

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Harriette Thompson is a former concert pianist. She's survived cancer. And at 92, she just became the oldest woman ever to run a marathon. She already had the world record time for women in their 90s. Mrs. Thompson runs to raise money for cancer treatments, a cause that's personal. Her husband died from cancer this year. She missed some training while taking care of him, but then yesterday, crossed the finish line in San Diego in just over seven hours and 24 minutes.