© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Harriette Thompson Becomes Oldest Female Marathoner

Published June 1, 2015 at 6:51 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Harriette Thompson is a former concert pianist. She's survived cancer. And at 92, she just became the oldest woman ever to run a marathon. She already had the world record time for women in their 90s. Mrs. Thompson runs to raise money for cancer treatments, a cause that's personal. Her husband died from cancer this year. She missed some training while taking care of him, but then yesterday, crossed the finish line in San Diego in just over seven hours and 24 minutes. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.